Midday Fix: Grilled rosemary chicken, prepared by chef Juan Lopez and details about Restaurant Week in Rosemont

Chef Juan Lopez

Kings

5505 Park Place

Rosemont

(847) 233-0099

kingsbowlamerica.com/

Event:

Restaurant Week

March 5-12

Rosemont

For more information:

www.rosemont.com/

Grilled Rosemary Chicken

Marinate two 5 oz. chicken breasts in olive oil and fresh rosemary to taste.

Grill herb marinated chicken breast at approximately 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 4 minutes on each side.

Transfer chicken breast to convection oven for 5 minutes at 350 degrees.

Place 2 Tablespoons of julienned kale, 2 Tablespoons of fresh sliced mushrooms and 1 teaspoon of capers in a hot sauté pan with 1 Tablespoon of olive oil and cook on medium heat for approximately 90 seconds (until kale is wilted).

Add 1 cup of pre-cooked farro to saute pan and cook for 1 minute.

Add 1/4 cup of heavy cream to saute pan and cook for 2 minutes. Reduce sauce to half.

Add 1 teaspoon of fresh ground pepper and 2 Tablespoons of Romano cheese to saute pan.

Place farro on a large plate and plate chicken breasts on top of farro.

Brussel Sprouts

Set oven temperature to 350 degrees Farhrenheit and toss 1 cup of Brussel sprouts (cut in halves) onto a baking sheet with 1 teaspoon of olive oil and salt and pepper to taste.

Cook Brussels sprouts for approximately 12 minutes.

Plate roasted Brussels sprouts on top of farro.

Focaccia Bread

Take one piece of focaccia and cut bread in half to create two squares of focaccia.

Take 1 square of focaccia and place on grill at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 30 seconds on each side.

Remove from grill and cut bread diagonally into 2 triangular pieces.

Place triangular pieces of focaccia on the plate with the chicken.

Farro

Add two quarts of water to a medium stock pot with salt and bring to a boil.

Add one quart of organic farro to the boiling salted water.

Cook for 20 minutes. The farro will absorb the water.

Spread the farro onto a parchment-lined sheet pan and spread out evenly. Cool for 20 minutes.