Man loses his job over a tweet sent during President Trump's speech.

(CHICAGO) A financial firm fired an employee over a tweet.

The tweet was sent during President Trump’s address to Congress on Tuesday.

During the speech, the President called attention to Carryn Owens, who was sitting in the balcony seats.

Owens’ husband, Navy SEAL William “Ryan” Owens, was killed during a mission against al-Qaeda in Yemen in January.

The widow received a standing ovation at the speech, where she was seen looking up with tears in her eyes.

That’s when Daniel Grilo tweeted, “Sorry Owens’ wife, you’re not helping yourself or your husband’s memory by standing there and clapping like an idiot. Trump just used you.”

After receiving some angry responses, he tweeted, “Folks, clearly a poorly worded tweet. I apologize to all and am deeply moved by all your comments. Thank you for your feedback.”

Grilo worked at Libery Advisor Group.

The company deleted his profile on their website and dismissed him.

“The individual who issued the tweet is no longer affiliated with Liberty. … His comments were inconsistent with the Company’s values and the unyielding respect it has for the members of our Nation’s Armed Forces,” said a statement posted on the company’s website.