Lunchbreak: Chilean sea bass, prepared by Joe’s Stone Crab chef Justin Diglia

Executive Chef Justin Diglia

Joe’s Stone Crab Chicago

60 E. Grand Avenue

Chicago

(312) 379-5637

joes.net/chicago

Chilean Sea Bass with Miso Glaze, Bok Choy and Shitake Mushrooms

Ingredients:

7 oz. piece Chilean sea bass

2 Tbs miso marinade

2/3 cup baby shitake mushrooms

4 pieces baby bok choy, split in half, washed and blanched

2 Tbs chicken stock

1 tsp light soy sauce

1 tsp vegetable oil

pinch of salt and pepper

Directions:

Pre-heat oven to 400. Season sea bass with salt and pepper. Spoon miso marinade over top and place on a oven safe sheet pan. Add two Tbs of water. In a separate sauté pan, heat vegetable oil over medium heat. Add mushrooms and cook until tender. Add blanched bok choy and cook for 30 seconds. Add chicken stock and reduce. Finish with soy sauce, salt and pepper.

Miso Marinade

Ingredients:

1/3 cup sake

1/2 cup mirin (can substitute with rice vinegar or dry white wine)

1 1/2 cups miso paste

1/2 cup sugar

Directions:

Boil sake for 20 seconds to burn off alcohol. Turn down heat and add miso paste. Stir until completely dissolved. Add sugar, turn up heat, and stir until sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat and cool.

