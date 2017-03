Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fashion and fine jewels were on display today for a good cause, at the Peninsula Chicago.

WGN's Micah Matere emceed the event in the grand ballroom benefiting A Silver Lining Foundation.

Eight designers showed off their custom couture pieces along with jewels.

One hundred percent of the proceeds will fund free mammograms for uninsured and under-insured women at 15 hospitals.

Today's event netted enough for a whopping 280 mammograms, surpassing last year's 177 mammograms.