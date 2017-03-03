Family fun – and lots of info – at MommyCon 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you have a baby at home or one on the way, MommyCon 2017 might be the perfect thing to add to your to do list this weekend.

Now in its fifth year, organizers focus on just about every parent out there.

Chicagoan Xza Louise Higgins founded MommyCon in her quest to broaden her mommy skills with the birth of her first child. Two kids later, they now travel to eight cities across U.S. and Canada each year.

More than 2500 families are expected at the three day event. The exhibitor hall will have more than 100 booths and kids can play, sleep and eat while parents shop, learn, and share.

MommyCon 2017

Sat & Sun 9a – 4pm

Donald E Stephens Convention Center

5555 N. River Rd

Rosemont

Tickets $45

http://mommycon.com/location/chicago/