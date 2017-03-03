Early snow a prelude to warmer temperatures ahead

As a warm front approaches our area from the west, a band of snow preceding the front should end from the east early Saturday, leaving behind as much as an inch or so snow cover over portions of the Chicago area. The snow cover will all but disappear during the day Saturday. Temperatures will be about 10-degrees warmer than Friday (high on Friday was 33-degrees), but it will still “feel-like” the 30s due to strong southeast winds, gusting at times over 30 miles per hour.

The warm front should finally push north and east of our area later Saturday night with gusty south to southwest winds signaling the start of significant warming that will see temperatures well into the 50s Sunday with 60s likely Monday. The warmer temperatures will hold more moisture, so there will be an increase in clouds as well as the chance of showers with time. Thunderstorms could develop later Monday and Monday night.