Chicago area could see its first snow in 76 days

It’s now been 76 days since an inch or more of snow has fallen across the Chicago area. But, that historic streak may come to an end by Saturday morning for some areas.

A southeast-bound disturbance is on the way with a period of snow that will last 3-6 hours beginning around midnight. This will hardly be a huge storm with totals ranging from 0.5” to 2.0” but it’s certainly been awhile since even that much snow has accumulated.

a narrow band of snow overnight could bring some areas the heaviest accumulation in 2.5 months ahead of big weekend warm-up! @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/Ba6OVRJWZ5 — Bill Snyder (@billyweather) March 4, 2017

The snow is developing ahead of a warm front, which, upon passage, is to usher milder air into the area. Highs will reach the low 40s Saturday but surge into the 50s on Sunday making any snow that falls a distant memory.

