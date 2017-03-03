Chicago’s Chance the Rapper meets with Governor Rauner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chance the Rapper met with Governor Rauner at the Thompson Center Friday morning.

The two discussed funding for Chicago Public Schools.

Chance is from Chicago's West Chatham neighborhood.

"I'm here because I'm a dad. I'm an after school teacher . . . I care about the kids, and so we talked for a second and it was sounding like there might be something happening next week," said Chance.

Chance said Governor Rauner asked him where $215 million in funding for CPS would come from. That $215 million in pension relief funding he's referring to was part of legislation that Governor Rauner's office vetoed in December.

Rauner says he told Chance he has a powerful platform to speak to and on behalf of young people in Chicago.

"I said, if we stood together Chance, I have some power. I have power in some ways, you have great power in other ways. If we stood together, work together to figure this out, I think we could get big things done," said Rauner.

According to Rauner, the two talked about getting money for all school children in the state, especially all low-income students. Rauner said they discussed ways to decrease the gap between low-income and high-income schools.

"The kids are on the table right now. We spoke for a second and it sounded like we were going somewhere, but it sounds like it's hinged on passing other bills," said Chance.

"Chance is very focused on getting funding for CPS right now, and I share his passion . . . I said how about if we work all weekend together," said Rauner.

The two exchanged personal contact information.

Chance seemed disappointed after the meeting.

"He gave me a lot of vague answers, so we'll see what happens," said Chance. "He has my personal number."

The meeting came about after Governor Rauner tweeted Chance, congratulating him on his three Grammy wins.

Congrats to @Chancetherapper for making history as an independent artist and taking home 3 Grammys. IL is proud that you're one of our own. — Bruce Rauner (@GovRauner) February 13, 2017

Chance responded on Twitter asking if the two could meet.

Thank you Governor, I would love to have meeting with you this week if possible. https://t.co/wFC41NQqGq — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) February 13, 2017

The meeting was originally supposed to take place on Wednesday, but was delayed as the Governor toured storm damage.

After the meeting, Chance responded to those who thanked him for advocating for CPS.

He tweeted: "the fight has just begun."

The fight has just begun https://t.co/JsA7kfXDeS — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) March 3, 2017