× Amazon replaces 100,000 stolen diapers for low income families

FOX CROSSING, Wisc. – Amazon stepped in to help a diaper bank in Wisconsin replace 100,000 diapers thieves stole over the last few weeks.

The Fox Cities Diaper bank in Fox Crossing was targeted by thieves between January 3 and February 13. The theft involved 1,777 cases of diapers valued at $45,000 dollars.

On Thursday, Amazon shipped their diaper donation to replace all 100,000 diapers stolen. They also donated 200,000 wipes.

“Well it was just a wonderful surprise for us to receive the call from Amazon about this donation, I just couldn’t believe it. After what we’ve gone through with the theft, this has just been such a wonderful gift to the community,” said Nanci Micke, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for United Way Fox Cities.

USA Today Network Wisconsin is reporting that Kimberly-Clark Corp., the maker of “Huggies” brand diapers pledged to donate another 100,000 diapers.

That donation is expected to arrive next week.

The Diaper Bank provides diapers to about 875 babies from low income families every month.

Fox Crossing Police are investigating the theft. They aren’t sure how the thieves managed to get steal almost 2,000 cases of diapers.