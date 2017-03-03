Agencies blame one another after accidental release of murder suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The Cook County sheriff's office is changing its policy after a murder suspect was mistakenly released.

Garrett Glover is suspected in a deadly shooting on the Dan Ryan expressway five years ago.

Last week, he was taken from the Cook County Jail to an Illinois Department of Corrections center for processing on an armed robbery charge.

Glover should have been taken back to the Cook County Jail.

But IDOC said its officers didn't know that, and they had no authority to hold him.

Both sides are refusing to take responsibility for the mix-up.

The sheriff's office says it will no longer it will no longer send inmates with open cases to IDOC, as a result.

Glover remains at large.