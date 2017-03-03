× 2nd case of mumps confirmed at Barrington High School

BARRINGTON, Ill. — A second case of mumps has been confirmed at Barrington High School, according to health officials.

According to the Daily Herald, health officials said they have identified 10 probable cases of the disease at the high school and at Prairie and Station middle schools in Barrington.

The Chicago Tribune reports the two new cases involve one student and one adult.

For now, school officials are referring to the mumps cases as a “cluster,” not an outbreak.

The disease is commonly spread through sneezing, coughing, sharing of cups or items that have come in contact with saliva.Those suspected by a doctor of having mumps should stay home for five days after the onset of swelling.

For information, call the Lake County Health Department at 847-377-8130.