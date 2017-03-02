× Preservation group releases list of Chicago’s endangered sites

CHICAGO — A preservation group reveals Chicago’s seven most endangered sites which include the future home of the Barack Obama Presidential Center.

Preservation Chicago lists Jackson Park and South Shore Cultural Center parkland based on lack of community input in the project.

Also on the list, Chicago’s 20th Century Public Sculptures, Water Cribs along the lakefront, Altgeld Gardens on the South Side, Union Station Power House in the South Loop, Cornell Store and Flats in the Greater Grand Crossing area and the Madison-Pulaski commercial district in West Garfield Park.

The annual list serves as a call to action by preservation activists to raise awareness of historic structures and sculptures and save them from future demolition, damage or disappearance