OTTAWA, Ill. — A second person has died as the result of the storms that swept through ottawa.

He’s the son-in-law of the first storm victim.

Wayne Tuntland, 76, died first. His son-in-law David Johnson died Wednesday.

They were working in their backyard in Ottawa when high winds blew a big tree down onto both of them.

The clean-up in ottawa is already well underway.

As tree branches are removed, snapped power lines are being replaced, and power is being restored.