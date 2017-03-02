Music Lounge Guest: Lauren Giraldo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lauren preforms for us today on the morning show, see her tonight at The Beat Kitchen!

Lauren Giraldo at Beat Kitchen

2/28 at 7:00 PM

2100 West Belmont Avenue

Chicago, IL

Lauren Giraldo is a recording artist, actress and all around feminist. In January 2017, Giraldo’s first single, Only Lovers, off her debut EP was released, followed by a tour across the US and Canada throughout February and March. Additionally, Giraldo’s new series Lady Bits with Lauren Giraldo for Fullscreen network premiered on January 10th. Lady Bits centers on women’s rights and gender equality, Giraldo will lead each episode with a conversation surrounding the empowerment of women.

In 2016, Giradlo took on a new venture as the executive producer of a Latina docu-series with Covert Media. The show, which is currently in the casting phase, hits close to home for Giraldo who grew up in the city surrounded by her family and cultural heritage rooted in Colombia and Spain. She also starred in Vine’s original series “Camp Unplug” which was released in July 2016 and racked up three Streamy Award nominations.

Giraldo studied musical theater as a child in Miami and moved to Los Angeles in pursuit of a professional entertainment career. Through her candid and unfiltered personality, Giraldo has garnered a social media following of over 1.6 million followers across her channels. While her digital presence has served as the catalyst for her career and showcase of her talents, she also uses her platform to positively influence, and empower communities of women around the world.

Giraldo can be seen gracing the pages of numerous publications such as, TeenVogue, Seventeen and Latina Magazine. Additionally, she has attended and participated in coveted events such as the 2016 American Music Awards, 2016 Streamy Awards, 2016 Billboard Music Awards, 64th Annual Miss Universe Pageant and Premios Lo Nuestros Awards. Keep up with everything Lauren Giraldo at www.laurengiraldo.com.