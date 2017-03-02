Go
Search
Watch Now:
WGN Midday News
WGN TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
WGN-TV
Menu
News
Morning News
Midday News
Sports
Contests
Watch Live
Traffic
Shows
Events
Weather
35°
35°
Low
21°
High
34°
Fri
29°
35°
Sat
40°
46°
Sun
49°
60°
See complete forecast
Severe weather alert
Midday Fix: Tips for preventing injuries by using correct form when exercising
Posted 11:15 AM, March 2, 2017, by
WGN Web Desk
Share Update:
Facebook
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Email
Evan Shy
Shy Town Fitness
www.ShyTownFitness.com
Popular
What do you see in this girl’s fishing trip selfie?
‘Biggest Loser’ trainer, host suffers heart attack
Watch LIVE video as April the giraffe prepares to give birth at New York zoo
Actor Bill Paxton dead at 61
Latest News
Midday Fix: Tips for preventing injuries by using correct form when exercising
Lunchbreak: Chilaquiles verde, prepared by Bangers and Lace chef Jason Heiman
World’s oldest living yoga instructor still enjoys teaching at 98
Young girls hide in bathroom, text for help during home invasion
Midday News
Midday Fix: Performance from The Rua
Midday News
Midday Fix: Tu Bloom live from the Grammy Awards red carpet
Midday News
Midday Fix: Last minute gift ideas from Walgreens
Midday News
Midday Fix: Christmas tree recycling tips from Tu Bloom
Midday News
Midday Fix: Quinn Sullivan performs live
Midday News
Midday Fix: Guitarist Erik Findling performs live
Midday News
Midday Fix: Winter events and travel in Illinois
Midday News
Midday Fix: New Year’s Eve party ideas for kids
Midday News
Midday Fix: Thyroid 101
Midday News
Midday Fix: Furniture and design trends
Midday News
Midday Fix: The Wellness Mama Cookbook author Katie Wells
Midday News
Midday Fix: Connecting in the Land of Dementia author Deborah Shouse
Midday News
Midday Fix: Dipali V. Rinker, PhD, LPC explains drunkorexia
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.