OTTAWA, Illinois -- A man and his son-in-law were doing yard work when a tree crashed down on them during severe weather in Ottawa.

76-year-old Wayne Tuntland and 31-year-old David Johnson Jr., were killed during the Tuesday night storms.

Another man died in Crossville, Illinois.

Funeral arrangements are pending for Tuntland and Johnson.

In the meantime, the recovery effort continues and power is returning to homes and businesses in the area.