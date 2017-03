Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A man died after losing control of his car and crashing into a building in the city's Bridgeport neighborhood.

Police say he was traveling northbound in the 3400 block of South Halsted Street at 4:30 a.m. Thursday when he sideswiped a parked car.

He lost control and hit a light pole before crashing into a building, police said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was hurt.

The man has not yet been identified.

An investigation is ongoing.