Lunchbreak: Chilaquiles verde, prepared by Bangers and Lace chef Jason Heiman

Chef Jason Heiman

Bangers & Lace Roscoe Village

1851 W. Addison Street

Chicago

(773) 697-8667

bangersandlaceroscoevillage.com

Chilaquiles Verde

Ingredients:

1 tomatillo

2 jalapenos or less spicy chili as desired

1 medium yellow onion, diced

1/2 bunch of cilantro

fresh lime juice, to taste

cumin

salt

thick tortilla chips

eggs (optional)

queso fresco (optional)

sour cream (optional)

green onion (optional)

Directions:

Peel tomatillos and rinse, stem peppers, dice the onion. Toss the tomatillos, peppers and diced onion with oil and roast on pan at 350 degrees until soft and lightly browned *Note: this will yield a good amount of liquid, so be sure to use a pan that will accommodate. Once vegetables are cooked, let them cool slightly and transfer into a blender. Add your desired amount of ground cumin, cilantro, salt and lime and purée to create a smooth consistency *Note: you will see many little seeds from the tomatillos and peppers. Set purée aside or refrigerate for up to a week. Prepare the dish by warming the salsa in a pan. Add and toss chips in the salsa, coating well. Set aside. Add desired number of eggs, cooked how you prefer. Plate and garnish with queso fresco, sour cream, green onion – amount to your liking.