CHICAGO — Be careful on the roads this Thursday morning. Light to moderate snow will fall across the greater Chicago area through about 9 a.m.

According to the National Weather Service, the snow will bring a dusting of accumulation including on

some roadways, which could cause slick conditions in places and possibly lead to slowed travel.

Be sure to allow for extra time for your morning commute.

