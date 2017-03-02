× Indiana man hits snooze button, tree falls through roof minutes later

AUSTIN, Ind. — A man in Indiana says he almost become a victim of this week’s severe weather — but was saved by his alarm clock.

A large tree limb came crashing through Raymond Bowling’s bathroom ceiling Wednesday morning in southern Indiana.

Bowling had just hit the snooze button on his alarm clock and decided to stay in bed for a few more minutes when it happened.

Normally, he would have been standing at the sink brushing his teeth right where the branch came through.