How to get 'buy one, get one' Starbucks macchiatos through Monday

Free Starbucks Macchiatos, anyone?

The coffee chain is running a BOGO (buy one get one free) event called “Meet for Macchiatos” that runs for five days at participating stores.

So from Thursday, March 2 through Monday, March 6 from 2-5 p.m., buy any size Macchiato, hot or iced, and get one free.

Starbucks says they are “celebrating the special craft of our Macchiato by giving you one to share.”

Starbucks has also recently added two more Macchiato drinks to the menu: Coconut Milk Mocha Macchiato and Iced Cinnamon Almondmilk Macchiato.