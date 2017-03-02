× Grandmother found guilty of torturing, killing 8-year-old

CHICAGO –A grandmother has been found guilty of torturing and killing her 8-year-old granddaughter.

The child’s injuries were so severe, a forensic investigator wept in court during testimony.

Today, a Cook County judge convicted Helen Ford in the death of Gizzell Ford in the summer of 2013.

Gizzell was a straight A student heading into fourth grade.

Prosecutors say the 70 pound girl had been tortured to death, often left tied up for days, without food and water.

Injuries to her face left her unrecognizable.

Journals the girl had kept were made public during her grandmother’s trial and they document her darkening mood as the abuse worsened.

Gizzell had written in one July 2013 entry, “I hate this life.” She was found dead two days later in her family’s apartment on Chicago’s west side after being strangled and beaten.

Her father was also charged in her murder, but he died in jail of an apparent heart attack in August 2014 while awaiting trial.

-The Chicago Tribune contributed to this report.