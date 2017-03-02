FeedonThis: Pain the Social Fodder purple on Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It was a rare day on CLTV Sports Feed and a rare day in the Chicago sports landscape, in fact.

Thursday the big story of the day was Northwestern men's basketball after their dramatic victory over Michigan at Welsh Ryan Arena the night before.

Naturally the Wildcats were a big part of Thursday's show with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. In fact most of the Social Fodder was devoted to the Wildcats and the reaction over their victory.

That's part of #FeedonThis from Thursday's show and you can watch it in the video above.

On Wednesday Jarrett spent his day down at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

He heard from Bears general manager Ryan Pace and head coach John Fox as they held their pre-free agency availability with the media at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Along with that, Jarrett got a preview of what is to come over the next week for the best NFL prospects in college football.

Watch him discuss his day at the combine with Josh in the video above.