PEORIA, IL –Law enforcement officials were at several Caterpillar facilities in the Peoria area Thursday, executing a search warrant.

A Caterpillar spokeswoman has confirmed the raids, but she did not say what the search warrant was for.

The spokeswoman says the company is cooperating with officials.

Agencies involved include the IRS, the U.S. Dept. of Commerce, and FDIC inspectors.