CHICAGO -- Chicago's 606 trail has a positive impact on the neighborhoods it runs through, especially in Logan Square and Humboldt Park.

Researchers looked at crime rates along the Bloomingdale Trail, also known as the 606, which opened more than a year and a half ago.

They found crimes of all types decreased at faster rates in neighborhoods along the nearly 3-mile long trail.

WGN’s Gaynor Hall has more.