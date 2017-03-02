Controversial radio host accused of ‘mocking’ Chicago’s violence problems receiving national award

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A talk show radio host known for making fun of Chicago’s shooting victims is getting a national award.

Texan Michael Berry has a nationally syndicated conservative talk radio show.

Berry's bosses at IHeartRadio are honoring him with Talk Personality of the Year. The show does not air in Chicago.

Father Michael Pfleger is stunned by the award and calls it unacceptable.

“Shame on IHeart. Shame on them,” he said.

Father Pfleger also posted his outrage on social media.

IHeartRadio has not returned WGN News’s request for comment.