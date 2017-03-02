Chicago Fire midfielder Drew Conner joins Thursday’s Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's another case of a hometown kid's dream coming true.

As a young soccer player in Cary, Drew Conner always hoped to play professional soccer in his hometown of Chicago with the city's MLS club.

Over the past two years that has come true as the midfielder made his way from the University of Wisconsin to the Chicago Fire. He's apart of a new era of the franchise under head coach Veljko Paunovic that will begin their 2017 season on Saturday against the Crew in Columbus.

Before Drew heads there, he made a stop at the Sports Feed studios to chat about the season ahead and his start in the sport. He also described to Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman what it means to be playing professional soccer close to home.

Watch Drew's segments on Thursday's show in the video above or below.