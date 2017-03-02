× Bulls Game Notes For Thursday vs. Golden State

* The Warriors have won their last three games against the Bulls, including a 123-92 victory on February 8 earlier this season. During that span, Golden State (118.0) is outscoring Chicago (93.3) by an average of 24.7 points per game.

* The Warriors lost to the Wizards on Tuesday, 112-108, after losing Kevin Durant in the first quarter to an MCL sprain. Golden State has a +15.2 point differential per 100 possessions when Durant is on the court, and a +6.6 differential when he is off.

* The Bulls snapped their four-game win streak after giving up 125 points in their loss to Denver on Tuesday (125-107), the most points they have allowed in a game this season.

* Draymond Green tied his season high of 14 assists while adding 14 points and eight rebounds in Tuesday’s loss to the Wizards. It was the Warriors first loss in a game where Green dished out at least 10 assists (36-1).

* Rajon Rondo scored a season-high 19 points while Jimmy Butler scored just eight points in Chicago’s loss to the Nuggets on Tuesday. The Bulls have lost the last seven games in which Butler has scored less than 10 points (0-4 this season).

* Dwyane Wade is averaging 27.3 points in his career versus the Warriors, his highest average against any opponent. Wade, along with Jimmy Butler, did not play in the matchup on February 8 earlier this season.