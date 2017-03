Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GURNEE, Ill. -- A new rollercoaster is coming soon to Six Fags Great America and thrill seekers are in for a twisted ride.

WGN's roller coaster enthusiast Marcus Leshock got a behind-the-scenes look at the construction of the park's new 4D free-fly coaster called The Joker.

Six Flags opens April 29, and The Joker should be ready to ride by Memorial Day weekend.