WATCH: Aerial views of storm and tornado damage in Ottawa and Naplate, IL

One person was killed and over a dozen were injured as severe storms and a reported tornado swept through Ottawa and Naplate, IL Tuesday evening.

Ottawa police report one person was killed by a falling tree, and the Saint Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa reported 14 patients from storm-related injuries to the head, knee, and arm areas.

Both Ottawa and Naplate were hit hard by the storms, with high winds and falling trees destroying homes and buildings.

Above, aerial videos from Skycam 9 show the damage in Ottawa and Naplate, and below you can see drone footage from WQAD that gives a closer look at the impact in Ottawa.