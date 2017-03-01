The Bears and Bulls highlight another Sports Feed appearance by Tim Baffoe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Thanks to their collective drama, the Bears and the Bulls have given him a lot to write about lately.

Hence Tim Baffoe has been a busy man when it comes to giving his commentary for 670 The Score's website.

The writer has discussed a number of topics with both teams including Jay Cutler, the trade deadline and Derrick Rose's continued influence on Bulls fans.

On Wednesday he discussed his thoughts on all of those topics he wrote about on Wednesday's Sports Feed on CLTV. He joined Josh Frydman to give his always unique take on the direction of both franchises.

Watch Tim's segment from Wednesday's show by clicking on the video above or below.