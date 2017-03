BARRINGTON, Ill. — Health officials confirm a case of mumps at Barrington High School.

The district sent an email to parents, saying there could be more cases, although none have been confirmed.

Mumps is commonly spread through sneezing, coughing, and sharing drinks or utensils.

The health department advises parents to have their children vaccinated.

For information, call the Lake County Health Department at 847-377-8130.