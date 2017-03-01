Pilsen churches offer to help children in families facing deportation

CHICAGO -- Several priests in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhoods are making plans for children in case their parents are detained or deported under a Trump administration crackdown.
They are signing up families to take care of children, who may end up separated from their moms and dads.
They put out a call on Facebook, and there’s been a big response.
During tonight's Ash Wednesday service, parishioners were also able to sign up.
Priests have also decided to protest any deportation actions.
41.848922 -87.669519