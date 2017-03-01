Pace won’t rule out Cutler returning in 2017

Bears GM Ryan Pace met the Chicago media at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis Wednesday. Pace said the team has not ruled out Jay Cutler returning next season, despite earlier reports that they were trying to trade the Bears QB. Jarrett Payton was in Indy and filed this report.
