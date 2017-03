Dr. Jami-Lyn Derse

Veterinary Housecall Care

veterinaryhousecallcare.com

How Pets Become Overweight:

Too much food

Lack of exercise

Laziness

Decreased metabolism (especially after spaying)

Medical causes (endocrine disorders)

Dangers of Obesity:

Joint damage

Ligament tears

Musculoskeletal injuries

Metabolic diseases

Behavioral issues

How to Get Pets in Shape:

Cut back on food

Exercise, exercise, exercise

New toys

Be more social: doggie day care, neighbor playdates