Lunchbreak: Buona Beef pepper and egg sandwich

Joe Buonavolanto

Buona Beef

buona.com

Pepper & Egg Sandwich

Ingredients:

8 eggs (can use egg substitute)

1/2 cup milk (can use non-fat milk)

1/2 Tbs salt

1/2 Tbs black pepper

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 cups green bell pepper, cut into 1/2” x 1/2” pieces (or if desired, red peppers)

1 loaf fresh French bread, cut into desired sandwich sized portions

1/4 cup vegetable oil

Directions:

Wash and clean green peppers, removing core and seeds. Cut into 1/2” x 1/2” pieces; set aside. In a large bowl, lightly beat eggs with milk, salt, black pepper and cheese; set aside. In a medium skillet, sauté peppers with oil over medium heat until tender and caramelized (approximately 4 – 8 minutes). Stir frequently. Add egg mixture to pan with sautéed peppers. Continually fold egg mixture into peppers, until mixture is “firm” (not runny) and fluffy in texture. Place one or two scoops of egg and pepper mixture on French bread. Recipe will make approximately 4 – 6 sandwiches, depending on portion size.

Optional sandwich toppings:

hot Giardiniera peppers

Mozzarella or Provolone cheese

Recipe courtesty of Joe Buonavolanto