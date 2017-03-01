Illinois Village of Naplate also hit hard by tornado

NAPLATE, Ill. -- A couple of miles southwest of Ottawa, rescue workers in the Village of Naplate are assessing the damage from a tornado.

The twister moved through the area late Tuesday afternoon, downing trees and power lines and destroying homes.
Fire officials estimated that about a quarter of all the homes and buildings in Naplate were damaged by the storm.

Some businesses were also heavily damaged including the Pilkington Glass Factory and the Village Grill.

 

