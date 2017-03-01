× Homer Glen heads list of overnight heavy rainfall reports

Many locations in Will, Kendall and Southern Cook counties established daily February 28 rainfall records topped by 3.55 inches at Homer Glen. The Midway official site total of 1.73 inches broke their old February 28 record of .77 inches set back in 1987. There were numerous reports exceeding 2 inches of rainfall. Following is a preliminary listing of the highest Chicago area totals received as of 8 am this morning.

Location/rainfall (inches)

Homer Glen .7NNE…3.55

South Holland…2.98

Plainfield 4SSW…2.93

Cresthill…2.80

Shorewood…2.77

Mokena…2.70

Homer Glen .8ENE…2.69

New Lenox…2.63

Homewood…2.61

Midlothian…2.60