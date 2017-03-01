Cubs’ David Ross is first MLB player to join ‘Dancing With the Stars’ cast

Looks like former Chicago Cub David Ross can add another job besides ‘professional baseball player’ to his resume — dancer!
The 39-year-old World Series champion, who recently retired from the MLB, has joined the 2017 cast of “Dancing With the Stars.”
Ross will be the show’s first MLB player to participate in the hit reality TV show. He has been partnered up with professional dancer Lindsay Arnold.
Ross made the announcement on his Instagram account, saying: “Ok @cubs you guys got me into this, now @lindsarnold and I need your support.”
Besides Ross, the cast of season 24 includes Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, former Olympic figure skater Nancy Kerrigan, famous flamenco guitarist Charo, Mr. T and the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne — among other celebrities.
Go, Grandpa Rossy, Go!