Cubs’ David Ross is first MLB player to join ‘Dancing With the Stars’ cast

Looks like former Chicago Cub David Ross can add another job besides ‘professional baseball player’ to his resume — dancer!

The 39-year-old World Series champion, who recently retired from the MLB, has joined the 2017 cast of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Ross will be the show’s first MLB player to participate in the hit reality TV show. He has been partnered up with professional dancer Lindsay Arnold.

It's official!!!!! My @dancingabc partner this season and the first @mlb player EVER to be on… https://t.co/LwgMzYRcLG — Lindsay Arnold (@lindsayarnold) March 1, 2017

Ross made the announcement on his Instagram account, saying: “Ok @cubs you guys got me into this, now @lindsarnold and I need your support.”

Ok @cubs you guys got me into this, now @lindsarnold and I need your support. Check out @dancingabc to see us crush it. We need a team name, comment below with ideas. #DWTS #GMA A post shared by David Ross (@grandparossy_3) on Mar 1, 2017 at 6:21am PST

Besides Ross, the cast of season 24 includes Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, former Olympic figure skater Nancy Kerrigan, famous flamenco guitarist Charo, Mr. T and the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne — among other celebrities.

Go, Grandpa Rossy, Go!