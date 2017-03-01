‘Chicago Fire’ star Eamonn Walker on tonight’s crossover event & his theater roots

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Eamonn Walker is a talented, compelling performer known for his depth, integrity and ability to give life to the most layered of characters.

Born in London, he is perhaps best known in the United States for his portrayal of Kareem Said, the Muslim leader on the critically acclaimed series "Oz." His work on this show earned him a Golden Satellite nomination and a Cable Ace Award for Best Actor in a Dramatic Series.

On the big screen, Walker received stand-out notices for his performance as Howlin' Wolf in "Cadillac Records," opposite Adrien Brody, Jeffrey Wright, Mos Def and Beyonce Knowles. He also has given memorable performances in such films as "The Messenger," opposite Ben Foster, Woody Harrelson and Samantha Morton; "Lord of War," opposite Nicholas Cage and Ethan Hawke; "Duma," Carroll Ballard's critically acclaimed film; "Tears of the Sun," opposite Bruce Willis; Laurence Fishburne's "Once in the Life"; the psychological thriller "Legacy"; and M. Night Shyamalan's "Unbreakable."

In 2005, Walker was nominated for a Drama Desk Award for his Broadway debut as Marc Antony alongside Denzel Washington and Colm Feore in "Julius Caesar" at the Belasco Theatre. He later performed to sold-out audiences and great critical acclaim as the first black actor to portray Othello at the historic Old Globe Theatre in London. Walker co-founded the Flipside Theatre Company in London and starred in their production of "Danny and the Deep Blue Sea."

In the summer of 2016, Walker starred in Chicago's famous Steppenwolf Theatre for the company's premiere of Stephen Adly Guirgis' "Between Riverside and Crazy." Walker was nominated for a 2016 Jeff Award, which celebrates excellence in Chicago theater, in the category of Best Actor in a Principal Role.