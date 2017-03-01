Chicago congressman invites Trump to city

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- With President Trump routinely raising Chicago’s violence problem, local politicians are putting pressure on the president to send help.

Last night, President Trump entered the House chamber and among those greeting him was Chicago Congressman Bobby Rush. It’s a brief but productive encounter. The congressman invited Trump to Chicago.

“I deliberately sat where I sat simply because I wanted to ask him to come to Chicago,” Rush said. “He said, ‘We’ll I’m coming to Chicago. I’m coming. I will come.’”

Congressman Rush says he’ll stay on President Trump about the visit.

The president remains focused on Chicago’s murder rate. With the world watching last night, he said, “In Chicago, more than 4,000 people were shot last year alone –- and the murder rate so far this year has been even higher. This is not acceptable in our society.”

Mayor Rahm Emanuel fired back calling for more action and less talk. The mayor has requested federal funds for mentoring and youth jobs. Today, he said still waiting.

“Is there going to be an investment in communities and neighborhoods and an investment in America?” Emanuel said.

2017 is off to a violent start, but Chicago Police say they see signs new technology is helping curb shootings.

Last month in Englewood, the department says, there were 60 percent fewer shooting incidents compared to last year. And in Harrison there were 40 percent fewer shootings.

February was the first full month of new CPD operated tools such as shot spotter.

But the overall numbers remain eye-popping. The Chicago Tribune reports there were 4,367 shooting victims last year, and 518 shooting victims so far this year.

Last year, the city saw 785 homicides, so far this year 103.

President Trump promises a rebirth of hope and safety in America’s inner cities. Local politicians are ready to embrace this and want specifics.