Blackhawks Game Notes for Wednesday vs. Pittsburgh

* Pittsburgh lost, 3-2, in Dallas last night, snapping its two-game win streak, and dropping to 1-1-2 in its last four road tilts overall. The Pens are just 11-15-3 when allowing three or more goals this season (27-0-5 in all other games).

* Chicago doubled up St. Louis, 4-2, at United Center on Sunday night, winning its fourth straight game, and finishing up the month of February with a record of 9-1-0 (.900) – best in hockey. The Blackhawks are currently riding their fifth 4+ game win streak of the season.

* Tonight marks the first of two meetings in 2016-17 for the last two Stanley Cup champions. Chicago has defeated Pittsburgh four straight times overall, and is 5-0-1 against the Pens at United Center since the lockout.

* Evgeni Malkin lit the lamp last night, and now has six goals and five helpers during his current nine-game road point streak. Malkin has seven points (3g, 4a) in eight career skates against the Blackhawks.

* Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist Sunday night, earning first-star honors for the second straight game, and giving him five points (4g, 2a) in his last two skates overall. Pittsburgh is the only NHL opponent that Kane has never scored a goal against (nine career games).

* Chicago potted four or more goals in each of its nine wins last month, and has scored 4+ times in 14 of its last 22 contests overall – tied for second most of any team in the league since January 1. Pittsburgh has scored four or more goals 30 time total this season (most of any NHL club).