Unique group of protesters march to their own beat

President Donald Trump’s actions in his first weeks in office have sparked protests and marches across the country on a wide-variety of issues from immigration to LGBT rights.

Among those protesting is a 20 piece brass band that speaks through their instruments in Chicago. Some are professional musicians, others are music teachers. None are particularly political, but all are upset with the country’s new leader. And they see music as a breath of fresh air.

WGN’s Mike Lowe introduces us to a unique group of protesters marching to their own beat.