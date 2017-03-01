× As of midnight all warnings have expired. Strong storms continue southeast through east central Illinois and portions of west central Indiana

The tornado watch continues for areas well south of Chicago until 4am

..SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN IROQUOIS...WESTERN BENTON...NEWTON AND JASPER COUNTIES UNTIL 1230 AM CST/130 AM EST/... At 1154 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near De Motte to Claytonville. Movement was east at 50 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Strong thunderstorms will be near... De Motte and Forest City around 1200 AM CST. Stockland around 1210 AM CST. Dunnington and Freeland Park around 1215 AM CST. Talbot around 1220 AM CST. Other locations impacted by these storms include Earl Park, Iroquois, Mount Ayr, Woodland, Wellington and Ambia. Including the following interstate... Indiana I-65 between mile markers 205 and 233. A tornado watch remains in effect until 400 AM CST/500 AM EST/ for east central Illinois...and northwestern Indiana.