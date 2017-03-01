Adam Hoge discusses the Bears at the NFL Combine on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - When you come off a three-win season, there's a lot of questions that fans and media have for the man in charge of said team.

On Wednesday, Ryan Pace stepped up and tried to answer a few of them at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. Questions about Jay Cutler and Alshon Jeffery were top of mind along with the Bears' plans for their selections near the top of the first round.

Jarrett Payton was there covering it for Sports Feed and he caught up with Adam Hoge of WGN Radio to get his thoughts on what the Bears might do this spring.

