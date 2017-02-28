× WGN-TV TO AIR “LAUGH YOUR FACE OFF” PRIMETIME COMEDY SPECIAL

CHICAGO — February 28, 2017 – For the first time, the annual “Laugh Your Face Off” comedy fundraiser will air on WGN-TV as an hour-long primetime special. The program will include six standup comedy routines delivered by WGN’s Pat Tomasulo and Mike Toomey, WGCI-FM’s Leon Rogers, comedians Pat McGann, Megan Gailey and Dwayne Kennedy. The special premieres Sunday, April 23 at 8pm, with encore presentations Saturday, April 29 at 10pm on WGN and Sunday, April 30 at 12pm on CLTV.

The “Laugh Your Face Off” comedy fundraiser was created by Pat and Amy Tomasulo in 2015 to benefit The Facial Pain Research Foundation, a research project to discover a cure for Trigeminal Neuralgia, which is a nerve disorder doctors classify as one of the worst pains known to mankind. Trigeminal Neuralgia affects around 400,000 people in the United States, including Amy Tomasulo. The Tomasulos have raised over $285,000 towards the foundation. The fundraiser is sponsored by Northwestern Medicine and the Village of Rosemont.

Pat Tomasulo is sports anchor and reporter for “WGN Morning News.” In June, he will be celebrating his 12th anniversary with WGN-TV. WGN News story on this event: http://wgntv.com/2017/02/28/i-have-pain-every-day-pat-tomasulos-wife-on-rare-pain-disorder-fundraising-event/

