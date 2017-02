Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Tuesday is February 28. It's not only Fat Tuesday but it's also National Sleep in Public Day. So, in honor of this holiday, we checked out all the places where people at WGN take their naps.

Under tables, on tables, on top of carts and even spooning on the floor of the WGN Party Lounge -- we knew reporter Julian Crews would be the little spoon!

Happy sleeping!