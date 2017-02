Tornado Watch issued for central and northern IL, Chicago area

CHICAGO — The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for the parts of northern and central Illinois, including the Chicago area, as well as parts of northwest Indiana.

The Tornado Watch remains in effect until 10 p.m.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and Missouri until 10 PM CST pic.twitter.com/rjydYtU4BS — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 28, 2017

Affected counties include:

ADAMS BOONE BROWN BUREAU CARROLL CASS CHAMPAIGN CHRISTIAN CLARK CLAY COLES COOK CRAWFORD CUMBERLAND DE KALB DE WITT DOUGLAS DUPAGE EDGAR EFFINGHAM FORD FULTON GRUNDY HANCOCK HENDERSON HENRY IROQUOIS JASPER JO DAVIESS KANE KANKAKEE KENDALL KNOX LAKE LAWRENCE LA SALLE LEE LIVINGSTON LOGAN MACON MARSHALL MASON MCDONOUGH MCHENRY MCLEAN MENARD MERCER MORGAN MOULTRIE OGLE PEORIA PIATT PIKE PUTNAM RICHLAND ROCK ISLAND SANGAMON SCHUYLER SCOTT SHELBY STARK STEPHENSON TAZEWELL VERMILION WARREN WHITESIDE WILL WINNEBAGO WOODFORD

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.