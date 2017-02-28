× Tornado Warnings for Kendall, Grundy and LaSalle counties; Damage threat high

Tornado Warning for... Southern Kendall County in northeastern Illinois... East central La Salle County in north central Illinois... Northern Grundy County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 530 PM CST * At 450 PM CST, a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located over Ottawa, moving east at 45 mph. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. TAKE COVER NOW! HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. IMPACT...You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible. * The tornado will be near... Marseilles around 455 PM CST. Seneca around 505 PM CST. Morris around 520 PM CST. Channahon and Minooka around 530 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Carbon Hill and Lisbon. This includes... Gebhard Woods State Park, Grundy County Speedway and Fairgrounds, Illini State Park, and William G Stratton State Park. Including the following interstate... I-80 between mile markers 93 and 121.