× Tornado Warning issued for central La Salle County until 5:15 p.m.

BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED Tornado Warning National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville Il 427 PM CST TUE FEB 28 2017 The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Central La Salle County in north central Illinois... * Until 515 PM CST * At 427 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Peru, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near... Oglesby and La Salle around 430 PM CST. Utica and North Utica around 435 PM CST. Naplate around 445 PM CST. Ottawa and Grand Ridge around 450 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Cedar Point. This includes... Buffalo Rock State Park, Illinois Valley Community College, Matthiessen State Park, and Starved Rock State Park. Including the following interstates... I-39 between mile markers 51 and 60. I-80 between mile markers 78 and 93.