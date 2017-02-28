Tornado Warning issued for central La Salle County until 5:15 p.m.

BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED
Tornado Warning
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville Il
427 PM CST TUE FEB 28 2017
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a
* Tornado Warning for...
Central La Salle County in north central Illinois...
* Until 515 PM CST
* At 427 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado
was located over Peru, moving east at 45 mph.
HAZARD...Tornado and ping pong ball size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.
IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.
Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree
damage is likely.
* This dangerous storm will be near...
Oglesby and La Salle around 430 PM CST.
Utica and North Utica around 435 PM CST.
Naplate around 445 PM CST.
Ottawa and Grand Ridge around 450 PM CST.
Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Cedar
Point.
This includes... Buffalo Rock State Park, Illinois Valley Community
College, Matthiessen State Park, and Starved Rock State Park.
Including the following interstates...
I-39 between mile markers 51 and 60.
I-80 between mile markers 78 and 93.